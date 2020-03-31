Port of Cres Upgrade Works Move Ahead

Image source: zigo.hr

Reconstructing and upgrading operations on the western section of the Port of Cres are being carried out as planned, with almost 50% of the planned work being completed to date, local media reports. 

All engaged in the project are complying with the COVID-19 protection measures, the port authority in that northern Croatian island announced yesterday.

The upgrade of the Port of Cres involves constructing a 185 meters long and six meters wide breakwater and reconstructing about 280 meters of the land part of the port.

The total worth of the project is $5.7 million, out of which $4.3 million will come from the Competitiveness and Cohesion Operational Program.

Completion of works is expected by the end of 2021.

 

