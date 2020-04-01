Fulhadhoo Harbor Project in Full Swing

Image source: MTCC

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has just released the latest update on their construction activities for a new harbor in B. Fulhadhoo area, saying that the channel dredging works are well underway, with 17% project progress.

The harbor construction agreement was signed on July 2, 2019 by Director General of Planning Ministry, Fathimath Shana Farooq, and the MTCC CEO, Hassan Shah.

Under the contract, the B. Fulhadhoo harbor project will include:

  • dredging of 51,861 cubic meters of material;
  • construction of a 108 meter long breakwater,
  • 302 meter long of revetment;
  • 223 meter quay wall;
  • concrete walkway bridge.

The project, located on one of inhabited islands of Southern Maalhosmadulhu Atoll in the Maldives, also consists of the construction of a ramp, interlocking pavements and installment of mooring blocks, navigational masts and harbor lights.

