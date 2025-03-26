EXCLUSIVE: Land reclamation wraps up at Thaa Hirilandhoo in the Maldives

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
March 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has wrapped up the land reclamation phase of the Land Reclamation and Shore Protection Project in Thaa Hirilandhoo.

photo courtesy of the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Infrastructure

The Ministry of Construction, Housing and Infrastructure announced the update via X, confirming that 100 per cent of the reclamation work is now complete.

According to the Ministry, the project has now moved into its next phase, which involves the construction of shore protection structures.

The project, valued at $6.8 million, includes the reclamation of 25 hectares of land, along with shore protection works comprising 1,080 meters of revetment and 80 meters of groyne construction.

MTCC said that this development is expected to support the island’s growth by increasing available land area and enhancing coastal resilience.

