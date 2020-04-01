Grays Harbor Maintenance Dredging Set for April 10

Photo by Duy Ta, ACE-IT Visual Information Specialist

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers yesterday announced that they plan to conduct Grays Harbor maintenance dredging in the Outer Harbor on April 10 with the Corps hopper dredge vessel Essayons.

There are many crab pots in the South Beach Disposal Site and the Army Corps of Engineers is asking fishermen and crabbers to move their equipment to avoid having it damaged.

All navigation channels, target disposal sites and dredge work areas need to be kept clear of fishing and crabbing activity and gear during the dredging, which will conclude on approximately mid-May, said USACE.

The Essayons will arrive on or about April 10 and will dredge approximately 4 weeks.

Dredging will occur in shoaled areas of the Bar, Entrance, and Pt. Chehalis reaches. The goal is to dredge approximately 800,000 cubic yards, with 600,000 cubic yards placed in the South Beach beneficial use site.

The remaining material will be placed in the Pt. Chehalis disposal site.

