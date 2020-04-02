Siport21 Assesses Tarragona Nautical Feasibility

The port-maritime engineering company Siport21 has assessed the nautical feasibility of the Baleares dock of the Port of Tarragona, Spain.

This study will allow the access of large cruise vessels – phase I – and large bulk carriers, in phase II of the construction.

The aim of the project was to analyse the extension of the port, from the point of view of the safety, nautical access and the affection of current and future operations at the new dock of Baleares.

The technical studies assessed the maximum operability conditions and stay at berth of design vessels at the dock of Baleares, including passing ships effect.

The collaboration sessions with Tarragona Pilots in the real-time ship simulator and the coordination with the technical staff of the Port Authority were essential to achieve the objectives of the project.