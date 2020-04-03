Sturgeon Island Work Wraps Up

Photo by Gary Paul

In March, the Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) completed a dredging and beneficial use effort on Sturgeon Island near Stone Harbor, New Jersey.

USACE’s contractor Barnegat Bay Dredging Company dredged a section of the Intracoastal Waterway and the sediment was pumped onto the low lying island.

Work is part of their Seven Mile Island Innovation Lab partnership with the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife and The Wetlands Institute.

In Spring 2019, USACE’s Philadelphia District partnered with the State of New Jersey, The Wetlands Institute, and the USACE Engineer Research and Development Center to launch the Seven Mile Island Innovation Laboratory (SMIIL).

Seven Mile Island, New Jersey was chosen to host an Innovation Lab due to the presence of existing and historic dredged material placement sites, confined disposal facilities, federal and state channels including the New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway, extensive tidal marshes, a mixture of sandy and muddy sediments and, a rich historic dataset to build upon.

SMIIL goals focus on mThe initiative is designed to advance and improve dredging and marsh restoration techniques in coastal New Jersey through innovative research, collaboration, knowledge sharing and practical application. SMIIL is based on an international concept pioneered by the Dutch who use a “Living Lab for Mud” to test and demonstrate environmental and societal benefits.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Connecticut River Plan Available

Joshua Schimmel, of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission (SWSC), is seeking a permit from the USACE New ...

read more →

GLDD Hosts TSHD Ellis Island Tour

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) last week hosted visitors from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ...

read more →

Detroit District Reports Busy 2019

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District recently completed a busy fiscal year 2019 awarding 204 ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 6 – January 12, ...

read more →

Shoalwater Bay Work Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, has completed work responding to a request for assistance from ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 16 – 22, ...

read more →

South Wave Break Dredging Done

Boaties have received an early Christmas present with dredging work in the South Wave Break Island channel on the ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 25 – December ...

read more →

GTNS Finishes Konevets Island Gig

Multifunctional platform MFP-001 and hopper barge Nereis of Global Technologies for Innovative Systems (GTNS) have ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Pawleys Island Project Progresses

The Pawleys Island Police Department has just released these beautiful photos from the South Carolina’s Pawleys ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 7 – October 13, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 23-29, 2019). ...

read more →

Hoarafushi Reclamation Wraps Up

The land reclamation works for the construction of an airport in Hoarafushi, Haa Alif Atoll, were successfully ...

read more →

Half Tide Tug Work Wraps Up

﻿ The North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) has successfully completed repair and maintenance work on the ...

read more →

BAM Wraps Up Saqr Port Project

BAM International, the operating company of Royal BAM Group active outside Europe, has successfully completed Phase ...

read more →