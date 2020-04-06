Comments Sought for Bal Harbour Beach Renourishment

zoom Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District has opened public comment on the Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) and proposed Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) regarding potential sand sources for the renourishment of the Bal Harbour Beach segment of the Dade County Beach Erosion Control and Hurricane Protection Project.

The Draft EA evaluates the use of additional sand sources for renourishment of Bal Harbour Beach, including dredged material from the Bakers Haulover Inlet (BHI) Channel and the Bakers Haulover Inlet Flood Shoal located between the federal channel of the Intracoastal Waterway and the Bakers Haulover Inlet Channel.

Potential borrow area alternatives for the Bal Harbour Beach renourishment evaluated in previous EAs/FONSIs, identified as “existing sources,” include the Intracoastal Waterway Cut DA-9, the Bakers Haulover Inlet Ebb Shoal offshore in the Atlantic Ocean, and upland sand mines, including the Ortona and Witherspoon mines in Glades County.

The potential for beneficial use of dredged material from the Bakers Haulover Inlet Channel and Bakers Haulover Inlet Flood Shoal, as well upland beach-quality sand will provide the Corps with additional options and flexibility, which is expected to reduce the overall cost of the beach renourishment project.

In addition, the Bakers Haulover Inlet Channel is in need of maintenance dredging to provide safe and efficient travel for navigation interests.

The proposed project would renourish Bal Harbour Beach from the south jetty of Bakers Haulover Inlet south for 0.85 mile. The renourishment would help manage coastal storm risk and beach erosion and help provide hurricane surge protection.

Public comments will be accepted through May 4, 2020.

