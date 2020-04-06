Past and Present Effects of Dredging the Grand River

Image source: gvsu.edu

A free virtual presentation – part of the Making Waves Initiative event – named Past and Present Effects of Dredging the Grand River is set to take place on Thursday, April 9, Grand Valley State University informs.

The presenters will be Dr. Dan O’Keefe and Dr. Peter Wampler.

Last year, a proposal to dredge the Grand River was rejected by the state of Michigan and local governments due to potential ecological effects and hidden costs.

Education, advocacy and scientific study each played a role in the decision-making process.

Although dredging is no longer imminent, the debate surrounding the proposal highlighted the ongoing effects of past dredging on the river environment and the need for additional study to document the health of the river.

The presentation will take place at 7pm through Blackboard Collaborate here.

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for questions and answers.

