Klaipeda Dredging Wraps Up

Image source: portofklaipeda.lt

The maintenance dredging operations at the liquified natural gas (LNG) floating storage and regasification unit terminal in the southern part of Klaipeda Seaport were successfully completed earlier than planned.

“The maintenance dredging works were smooth and the contractor managed to finish them earlier than planned. We were cleaning silt from the LNG unit’s pit for the third time since beginning of operation of the terminal,” said Director for Infrastructure of Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, Managing Director at interim, Mr. Vidmantas Paukste.

“It is a pleasure that former decisions to deepen the water area under the vessel Independence down to 16 m were justified. Thus, the conditions were created to carry out maintenance dredging works and to tug the vessel as rarely as possible.”

The maintenance dredging works in the LNG pit by Kiaules Nugara, performed by Jan De Nul, continued for four days.

During the project, around 50,444m³ of silt soil were excavated in the LNG area.

 

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

NIB Finances Klaipeda Expansion

Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) and the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority (KSSA) have signed a 19-year credit facility ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 30-April 5, 2020). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 17-23, 2020).   ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

IHC Reservoir Dredging Wraps Up

The dredging activities at their reservoir dredging pilot in India have been successfully completed and the ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 6 – January 12, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 16 – 22, ...

read more →

Gladstone Dredging Wraps Up

As part of Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) annual maintenance dredging campaign, the trailing suction hopper ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 25 – December ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 7 – October 13, ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 23-29, 2019). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 16-22, 2019). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 2-8, 2019).   ...

read more →

KN EUR 22.5M Agreement Inked

AB Klaipedos Nafta (KN) and the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority (KSSA) have signed a EUR 22.5 million tripartite ...

read more →

BAM Wraps Up Saqr Port Project

BAM International, the operating company of Royal BAM Group active outside Europe, has successfully completed Phase ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 15-21, 2019).   ...

read more →