Klaipeda Dredging Wraps Up

The maintenance dredging operations at the liquified natural gas (LNG) floating storage and regasification unit terminal in the southern part of Klaipeda Seaport were successfully completed earlier than planned.

“The maintenance dredging works were smooth and the contractor managed to finish them earlier than planned. We were cleaning silt from the LNG unit’s pit for the third time since beginning of operation of the terminal,” said Director for Infrastructure of Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, Managing Director at interim, Mr. Vidmantas Paukste.

“It is a pleasure that former decisions to deepen the water area under the vessel Independence down to 16 m were justified. Thus, the conditions were created to carry out maintenance dredging works and to tug the vessel as rarely as possible.”

The maintenance dredging works in the LNG pit by Kiaules Nugara, performed by Jan De Nul, continued for four days.

During the project, around 50,444m³ of silt soil were excavated in the LNG area.