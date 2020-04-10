Oil Free Deep Sea Motor by Royal IHC

Image source: IHC

With the use of permanent magnets and high-tech bearings, Royal IHC has created the Deep Sea Special Motor – an environmental friendly submerged electric motor for the deep sea mining and oil & gas industries.

“One of its unique features is that it is 100% oil free. Seawater can run through the motor, taking care of the cooling and the lubrication,” said Royal IHC.

With no oil or other lubricants, fewer auxiliary equipment is needed to run the motor, which reduces the risk of technical failure and high repair costs.

And since there is no oil leakage, it is environmentally safe, said the company.

 

