Hopper Dredge Ellis Island Refueled and Ready for Action

Image source: Carteret County

Because of the bad weather, construction works on the Phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project were briefly paused last Sunday, according to the Carteret County Shore Protection Office.

As reported, the hopper dredge Ellis Island went into safe harbor to avoid the rough seas and took this opportunity to refuel.

The work is set to start back today in West Emerald Isle where the crews have approximately 6,800 linear feet to go.

The contractor is expecting to complete the eastern push from “Line 7” on April 16th, flip the elbow and head west on April 17th and perhaps complete the reach and project on or about April 23rd.

The contract for the phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) back in 2019.

Overall, the phase II will utilize 1,995,000 cubic yards (cy) of sand obtained from the Offshore Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS) associated with Morehead City Federal Navigation Project.

Phase III of the Post-Florence Renourishment Project is tentatively scheduled for winter 2020-2021 and will encompass Central and Western Emerald Isle.

 

