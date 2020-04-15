Baars Pontoon for the IJmuiden Sea Lock Project

Image source: Baars

Baars Charter BV – a company specialized in the rental and sale of modular pontoons, dredging containers, split and hopper barges – recently supplied one of its pontoons for the IJmuiden Sea Lock Project in the Netherlands.

According to the company, this large 17 x 36 meter modular container pontoon will be used for the realization of the new sea lock in IJmuiden.

The client, Combinatie Baggerij with van Oord and Boskalis, rents the pontoon for a longer period of time, including bow container, winch spud system and wooden mattresses, the company announced.

During this period, the pontoon will have 3 functions.

  1. Dredge pontoon: To flatten and dredge the bottom, the pontoon first carries a CAT390-5 Triple Boom with a Doppump 2320.
  2. Transport pontoon: The pontoon will then be used as a storage pontoon for the sheet piling to be removed.
  3. Backhoe pontoon: The pontoon will be used as a backhoe for dredging with an excavator.

 

