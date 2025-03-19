Back to overview
Dutch Dredgers and Dekker Groep develop new dredging vessel

Dredging
March 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

For sand and gravel companies, opening new extraction sites is becoming increasingly difficult due to regulations and environmental challenges.

Photo courtesy of Dutch Dredgers

As a result, the industry is looking deeper—literally. At Dutch Dredgers — the company specialized in high-quality dredgers, dredging equipment, and pontoon solutions — they believe innovation is the key to staying ahead.

That is why the company has partnered with the Dekker Groep to develop a new deep dredging solution: a fully autonomous deep-dredging vessel designed to operate efficiently and sustainably.

By combining advanced technology with deep-dredging expertise, this project represents the future of sand and gravel extraction: maximizing efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

Key Features of the Smart Dredger:

  • Fully autonomous operation: Minimal human intervention, maximum reliability.
  • Deep-dredging capability: Extracts sand and gravel from greater depths.
  • Sustainable technology: Designed with environmental care, featuring energy-efficient systems and minimal ecological impact.
