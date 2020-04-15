Grab Dredger Jette Saj Busy in Frederikshavn

Image source: Port of Frederikshavn

Port of Frederikshavn, Denmark, has just released this beautiful photo of the grab dredger Jette Saj during the first deepening before the establishment of the new quay area by Østre Kaj.

The project includes the establishment of a ship quay with a total length of 225 meters, of which the 200 meters will have a water depth of 9.5 meters.

Parallel to the ship quay a 160 meters dock quay with a water depth of 14 meters will be established.

The two quays will be separated by a 40 meters wide breakwater.

The new quay plant shall among others give Orskov Yard space for their new 180 meters floating dock.

With the new dock, Orskov Yard will be able to service more vessels and vessels with larger draught than today.

