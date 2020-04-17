Harwich Harbor Dredging Underway

The Harwich Harbor maintenance dredging program, conducted by the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sospan Dau, is currently underway.

The dredged material will be disposed of to the beneficial sites in the River Stour and River Orwell.

Maintenance dredging is carried out approximately five times a year, to ensure that Harwich Harbor’s deepwater channel remains at a minimum 14.5 meters below chart datum.

Each round of dredging involves removal of about 500,000 cubic meters of silt from the harbor, said the authority.

This latest maintenance dredging scheme will be undertaken for a period of approximately 8 days.