Royal IHC Completes Toliara Metallurgical Testing

Image source: IHC

Royal IHC has completed metallurgical testing as part of a definitive feasibility study (DFS) on the Toliara mineral sands project.

The work was carried out on behalf of Base Resources Limited. IHC’s involvement since the pre-feasibility study has facilitated the development of a fit-for-purpose process, which will be used to extract three grades of ilmenite – as well as zircon and rutile – from the Madagascan deposit.

IHC’s Australian-based specialist business unit for the mining industry, IHC Robbins, has provided geological services, metallurgical test work and mineral sands expertise to Base Resources throughout the pre-feasibility study and DFS.

The collaboration has seen the optimization of the mineral separation plant process, which used a combination of magnetic and electrostatic separators, gravity separation stages and particle elutriators. These operations exploit differences in each mineral’s physical and chemical properties to extract and refine each high-value product.

IHC has been involved in the project since early 2018 and has completed multiple metallurgical test programs, from the initial pre-feasibility study phase through to the DFS confirmation, and the generation of market samples for testing.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Oil Free Deep Sea Motor by IHC

With the use of permanent magnets and high-tech bearings, Royal IHC has created the Deep Sea Special Motor – ...

read more →

Geo Ranger Launched

Yard number 864 was successfully launched at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander in Farmsum, the Netherlands, on March ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 2-8, 2020).   ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Vigilance Kicks Off Dredging Work

The Port Authority of Douala’s (PAD) new IHC Beaver 50 cutter suction dredger (CSD) officially started its ...

read more →

Royal IHC India Reservoir Update

After a successful testing phase at their reservoir dredging pilot in India, Royal IHC just announced that the ...

read more →

IHC India Pilot Scheme Update

Royal IHC, a supplier of equipment, vessels and services for the offshore, dredging and wet mining markets, has ...

read more →

Top Dredging Videos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular videos from the past year.   Royal IHC VIDEO: ...

read more →

DRAGA 20 on Its Way to Colombia

The new mining wheel suction dredger for Mineros Aluvial SAS, the DRAGA 20: BIJAO, is ready for transport to ...

read more →

Another IHC Dredger for Mineros

Royal IHC has launched DRAGA 20: BIJAO, an electric, dismountable wheel dredger for Mineros Aluvial SAS, a gold ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

All Set for Meuse River Launching

A launching ceremony of the new 7.950m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Meuse River will take place on ...

read more →

Testing the Use of Biofuel

Together with Shell, Van Oord is testing the use of biofuel on its fleet with the aim of achieving a 70% emission ...

read more →

USACE Tests Submersible Dredge

﻿ The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting large scale field testing of the Mini Robotic Submersible Dredge ...

read more →

IHC, Inner City Diesel Join Forces

Royal IHC, a Dutch supplier of equipment, vessels and services for the offshore, dredging and wet mining markets, ...

read more →

USACE Testing the Subdredge

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has conducted large scale field testing of the Mini Robotic Submersible Dredge ...

read more →

DOP Pumps Busy at Het Loo

Damen Shipyards Group has just released this very interesting story in their Magazine about Damen DOP pumps’ ...

read more →