Semonite Signs Delaware River Chief’s Report

Image source: USACE

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, USACE Commanding General and 54th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, has signed the “New Jersey Beneficial Use of Dredged Material for the Delaware River Feasibility Study” Chief’s Report.

The study was developed in response to damages along the Delaware Bay shoreline caused by erosion, wave attack and inundation.

The report recommends beneficially using dredged material from the bay for beach nourishment in multiple bay communities in Cumberland County and Cape May County, New Jersey.

The signing of the report advances the project to Congress for authorization.

