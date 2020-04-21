Council Approves Portland Harbor Dredging Application

The Portland City Council has approved a $20 million federal grant application for the Portland Harbor Commercial Revitalization Project.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the $20 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant would pay for roughly two-thirds of the $30 million dredging project.

The City Council also confirmed the story saying that the application for funding to the BUILD Transportation Discretionary Grant Program to dredge public and private berthing and vessel support services and to develop a confined aquatic disposal cell in Portland Harbor was authorized last week.

Under the application from the Portland Harbor Commission, the project calls for dredging material on and around forty-seven separate locations to remove 244,678 cubic yards of material.

The dredged material will be deposited in a Contained Aquatic Disposal (CAD) Cell to be constructed within Portland Harbor.