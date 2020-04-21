Critical Flood Defense Work to Start in Hull

Image source: Environment Agency

A £42 million tidal flood defense scheme taking place in Hull has started construction work at the city’s historic estuary frontage.

This critical work is essential to maintaining and improving Hull’s flood defenses, and is being carried out in accordance with government guidelines for safe working due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the coming weeks, a new steel sheet-pile wall will be built 2.5 meters into the estuary, in front of the existing edge of Victoria Pier. This will shore up the quayside area as the existing piles need to be replaced.

The work is taking place as part of the Environment Agency’s Humber Hull Frontage flood defense improvement scheme which will reduce the risk of tidal flooding to 113,000 properties.

Building work is under way at a number of locations across the city, including St Andrew’s Quay retail park, St Andrew’s Dock, Albert Dock and Victoria Dock Village.

All sections of the Humber Hull Frontages flood defense improvements scheme are expected to be completed in spring next year.

 

