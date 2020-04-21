New Pumping Control System from Dragflow

Image source: Dragflow

Dragflow has introduced their new Pumping Control System that allows operators and site managers to have a clear vision of the dredging operation.

Control Package can be applied to any Dragflow Equipment: from a simple stand alone Pump to a complete dredger, said the company.

The system is managed through a 7″ handheld tablet and provides live information on power consumption for each component, working depth and incoming voltage to the dredge panel, as well as the possibility to turn On/Off any components.

It will also provide maintenance managers with immediate feedback if there is any event that requires their intervention, clearly stating the causes and possible solutions, said Dragflow.

The standard package monitors 36 parameters and is fully customizable, being able to monitor density, flow, pressure as needed. All data history is recorded on a cloud and is accessible to project managers to check on dredging progress.

This system allows to have everything under an accurate control, anytime and anywhere, said the company.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Carteret Nourishment Update

After this early week’s storm and coincident refueling of the hopper dredger Ellis Island, Carteret County is back ...

read more →

Cleaning Holding Pond by Mud Cat

Mud Cat Dredges has just released this beautiful photo of their new Mud Cat MC 40E electric radio remote control ...

read more →

Carteret Works Moving Westward

Despite a persistent southwest wind generating choppy seas past weekend, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is making ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Dragflow to Deliver New Dredger

Dragflow, an Italian producer of dredging equipment, announced today that their new massive dredge is about to be ...

read more →

5th Missouri Levee Restored

As of Monday, repairs on the Missouri River Levee System L-550 returned the entirety of the levee system to its ...

read more →

Contract for Pontchartrain Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, recently awarded a contract for excavating, processing, and ...

read more →

Dagupan Plan Unveiled

The Flood Mitigation Commission (FMC) of Dagupan City is proposing the creation of a topographic survey and ...

read more →

GLDD Ready for Rehoboth Beach

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company is about to begin beach nourishment project for the City of Rehoboth Beach, ...

read more →

IADC Safety Award for Boskalis

During a ceremony at the IADC Annual General Meeting in New Delhi yesterday, IADC President Frank Verhoeven ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Real-Time Mercury Remediation

﻿ Eddy Pump Corporation, a California based dredge equipment and pump manufacturer, has just released this very ...

read more →

Alewijnse to Refit TSHD Nile River

Alewijnse Marine has won the contract for the supply of a new alarm and monitoring system (AMS) on board ...

read more →

ABB Systems for Van Oord TSHDs

ABB has won a contract to deliver its integrated vessel systems to two dredgers built by the Singaporean yard ...

read more →

EDT Delivers Another Mud Cat

Ellicott Dredge Technologies (EDT) has announced the repeat sale of a Mud Cat® auger style cutterhead dredge to the ...

read more →

DSC Dredge, Dragflow Join Forces

DSC Dredge, a Reserve, Louisiana, based dredge manufacturer, is joining forces with Dragflow, an Italian producer ...

read more →

RH Marine Systems for Ecodelta

RH Marine has supplied its Rhodium Alarm Monitoring System (AMS) and Dynamic Positioning and Tracking Control ...

read more →