Two New Additions to JEM Marine Barge Fleet

Image source: J.E. McAmis

J.E. McAmis, a heavy-civil, marine and environmental contractor, has just released a couple of updates on two new additions to the JEM Marine barge fleet.

The San Clemente Island (250′ x 72′ x 15′) just came off of Vigor’s drydock in Portland and is headed back to WCT in Astoria for final outfitting and the addition of a concrete wear deck. WCT installed spuds and a ramp on this barge last month.

The other barge was formerly the Brusco 250 and renamed the Ellis Island (250′ x 76′ rated 5,500ST) is having the bin walls refitted and is receiving new timber decking at J.E. McAmis’ yard in Longview, WA.

The Ellis Island is an ABS barge that will be outfitted with a new Lampson 4100 Millenium Crane which will be delivered in May 2020.

Both of these barges will be put into service in May on the MCR South Jetty Project and both will be used for jetty stone delivery.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

USPA Pushes the Limits

In the first three months of 2020, the volume of dredging works carried out by the fleet of Ukrainian Sea Ports ...

read more →

Offshore Progress on the Fly

Acta Marine’s Crew Transfer Survey Vessel (CTV) Offshore Progress was successfully loaded onto container vessel APL ...

read more →

Jenkins Adds C.H. Horn to Its Fleet

Jenkins Marine Ltd. has just announced the purchase of the grab hopper dredger C.H. Horn from the Poole Harbor ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Rabochaya Handed Over to ACBB

One of the latest additions to the FSUE Rosmorport fleet – the self-propelled hopper barge of project HB 900 ...

read more →

Deugniet Hits the Water

Deugniet, a twin vessel of DEME’s other newbuild split barge Bengel, was successfully launched in Batam, ...

read more →

Temasek Fairway Dredge Update

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has just released an update on the Temasek Fairway dredging ...

read more →

All Set for Terranora Inlet Dredge

Envirostruct Services of Ascot, QLD, is about to begin maintenance dredging of the Southern Boat Harbor in Tweed ...

read more →

Shell Marine Services for CCCC

Shell Marine has signed a framework agreement with CCCC Dredging (Group) Co. Ltd of China to supply marine ...

read more →

Dutch Dredging Opts for MirTac

The Netherlands based MirTac and Dutch Dredging (Baggerbedrijf de Boer) have agreed to implement the StarIPS Fleet ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Removing Sunken Dredge Barge

Responding to a request from U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Army Europe to remove a sunken dredge barge from the ...

read more →

Repairing Split Hopper Barge Nab

Jenkins Marine has contracted Manor Marine to provide slipway, repair and maintenance services for the split hopper ...

read more →

Rabochaya Joins Rosmorport Fleet

FSUE Rosmorport North-Western Basin Branch recently added a new vessel to its fleet – the self-propelled hopper ...

read more →

Rabochaya Clears Sea Trials

Self-propelled hopper barge ‘Rabochaya’ has successfully completed sea trials at Onego Shipyard LLC, ...

read more →

New Addition to Transnet Fleet

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has taken delivery of a new survey craft as the latest acquisition in its ...

read more →

MARDEP: Kwun Tong Update

With immediate effect and for a period of approximately 3 months, dredging operations will be carried out off Kwun ...

read more →