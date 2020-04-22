CEDA’s Statement on COVID-19 Outbreak

Image source: CEDA

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, and the consequent containment measures taken by national governments, the dredging industry has adapted quickly to the changing circumstances in order to guarantee the safety of their employees, and the direct project environment, and ensure that important (national) infrastructure projects can continue to be developed and maintained.

According to the Central Dredging Association CEDA’s latest release, the measures are defined and implemented by the sector as a whole (owners, partners, consultants, industry), with the aim to prevent further spreading of the virus via the project activities and to try to minimize the effect on turnover of the various businesses.

In CEDA’s region (Europe, Middle East and Africa), the dredging sector is internationally orientated and consists of a wide variety of companies, from large capital-intensive contractors, to small self-employed consultants supporting project owners with their specific knowledge and experience.

Several countries in the region are in lock-down, and international travel has largely stopped, making it challenging for companies to continue on-going projects.

“Especially in these demanding times, as CEDA we want to stress that dredging projects are often vital for the logistic networks of a country, providing access to lifesaving goods and products as well as being important for their economic growth and safety. In support of this, several countries have declared their maritime projects as essential and requested the project teams to continue with the work. Our members confirm that they are able to meet these requests and succeed in continuing their operations, taking into account social distancing and several quarantine measures to protect staff, crews and employees,” said CEDA.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Flood Defense Work Starts in Hull

A £42 million tidal flood defense scheme taking place in Hull has started construction work at the city’s historic ...

read more →

New Dates for IADC Events

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has been ...

read more →

Queen Pool Dredging Postponed

The massive civil engineering project, which will see more than 300,000 cubic meters of silt removed from the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 6-12, 2020).   ...

read more →

Stanley Harbor Contract for BAM

The Falkland Islands Government has signed a contract with BAM Nuttall for the design and build of a new port in ...

read more →

DEME Charters Hotel Ship

To ensure safe crew changes on board dredgers and offshore vessels during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEME will charter ...

read more →

Buncrana Dredging Kicks Off

The annual spring shore based dredging operation at Buncrana Pier will take place between Monday, April 6, and  ...

read more →

CEDA IADC Course in Nootdorp

For professionals involved in dredging-related activities for water infrastructure development, CEDA and IADC will ...

read more →

Port of Cres Works Move Ahead

Reconstructing and upgrading operations on the western section of the Port of Cres are being carried out as ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Boskalis Postpones AGM

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has just announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be ...

read more →

Representing USAR at CEDA Days

Exo Environmental Ltd. recently attended the CEDA Dredging Days conference in the Ahoy Rotterdam, taking the ...

read more →

All Set for CEDA Dredging Days

CEDA Dredging Days 2019, the flagship conference of the Central Dredging Association (CEDA), will be held from 7-8 ...

read more →

Two CEDA Papers at IMO London

Representing the World Organisation of Dredging Associations comprising CEDA, WEDA and EADA, Dr. Craig Vogt, ...

read more →

Program Unveiled for CEDA Event

CEDA Dredging Days is the flagship conference of the Central Dredging Association (CEDA) and is one of the main ...

read more →

Beneficial Use of Sediments

The latest Central Dredging Association (CEDA) publications, covering the most recent work from the CEDA Working ...

read more →