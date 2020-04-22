Kobelco BM700 in Castletownbere

zoom Image source: kobelco-europe.com

Dungiven, Northern Ireland-based Ideal Form Crane Hire has supplied a Kobelco BM700 to marine, civil engineering and building contractor Keating Construction for work on the expansion of the Dinish Wharf in Castletownbere, County Cork, Ireland.

The €23 million (£19.95 million) expansion, which includes a new 216m-long quay structure, comprised of 15m-long 1016 tubular piles, a sheet piled anchor wall and precast elements that will form the new quay’s face, dredging 55,000m³ of materials, two new breakwater structures and a reclamation area for quay storage.

The project will double workable quay space, enabling significant expansion in fish landings, on-shore processing and general marine activity at the port, including facilitating landings by vessels up to 100m long.

The 65-tonne capacity BM700, which has over 20,000 hours on the clock, is working alongside Keating Construction’s own 100-tonne capacity CKE1100G to install 44, 900 mm diameter piles, weighing between 10 and 12 tonnes, at Castletownbere for Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.