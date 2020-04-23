Julong CSD Kicks Off Dredging Work in Su Ya Lake, China

Julong’s two unit 20-inch dredger CSD500, equipped with France Baudouin brand diesel engine with total power of 2000hp, is starting the dredging operations in Su Ya Lake, China.

According to the Qingzhou City based manufacturer and supplier of dredging equipment, these dredgers have a 15 meters dredging depth and 4000 m³/hr pump flow capacity.

The maximum discharge distance is 2km.

To improve the dredging efficiency, the dredger is also equipped with anchor boom system, spud carriage system, swivel bend, etc.

 

