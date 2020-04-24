Dragflow Pumps on Moungo River in Cameroon

Image source: Dragflow

One of the biggest sand quarries on the Moungo River in Cameroon is now relying on Dragflow pumps for their sand extraction.

The Moungo river in Cameroon has always been known for having the best quality sand for construction purposes around Douala.

According to Dragflow, one of the main issues in this area was the high quartz concentration, mostly due to neighboring volcanic activity, which can be extremely abrasive for metal components.

“We have provided our customer two Dragflow electric pumps (EL604B) producing an average of 100 trucks of sand per day,” the Italian producer of dredging equipment said in their announcement.

The pumps are working up to 15m depth (depending on the season) and have started providing a continuous supply of sand to the different construction projects in Douala.

Image source: Dragflow

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

New System from Dragflow

Dragflow has introduced their new Pumping Control System that allows operators and site managers to have a clear ...

read more →

Sand Bypass at Half-Way Mark

A major upgrade to the Gold Coast’s Sand Bypass System jetty has just passed the half-way mark, with 5 out of the ...

read more →

Vox Ariane Equipment Delivered

After 1½ years working in close corporation with Van Oord on the product, Royal IHC yesterday delivered the suction ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Royal IHC Welcomes New Product

Royal IHC has just announced that they are extending their dredging product family with new product, the IHC Otter. ...

read more →

Dragflow to Deliver New Dredger

Dragflow, an Italian producer of dredging equipment, announced today that their new massive dredge is about to be ...

read more →

Rockwell Dredge Plan on the Table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, has received a request in conjunction with deepening the ...

read more →

IHC, Van Oord Enter Another Deal

Royal IHC has been awarded another contract by Van Oord to design and supply the dredge installation for its new ...

read more →

Sand Bypass to Get Upgrades

A major upgrade to the Gold Coast’s Sand Bypass System jetty will ensure sand continues to be pumped northward ...

read more →

Creating New Harbor in Malongo

The Port of Malongo in Angola is currently undergoing a major facelift. A completely new harbor area is being ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

New IHC Beaver for Douala Port

The Port Authority of Douala, Cameroon, is about to receive new dredging equipment including an IHC Beaver 50 ...

read more →

Do Pump Proves Success in Africa

A Do Pump new sand dredge pump, to be servicing for CSD 400, is ready for Abidjan, the economic capital of Ivory ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 20-26, 2019).   ...

read more →

DOP Pumps Busy at Het Loo

Damen Shipyards Group has just released this very interesting story in their Magazine about Damen DOP pumps’ ...

read more →

IHC Beaver 50 CSD for PAD

Royal IHC has signed a contract with Cameroon’s Port Authority of Douala (PAD) for the delivery of an IHC Beaver 50 ...

read more →

DSC Dredge, Dragflow Join Forces

DSC Dredge, a Reserve, Louisiana, based dredge manufacturer, is joining forces with Dragflow, an Italian producer ...

read more →