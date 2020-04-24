Preserving Santa Cruz River Heritage

Tucson Water, a department of the City of Tucson, Arizona, temporarily reduced the flow of the Santa Cruz River Heritage Project earlier this week, and now the Pima County Regional Flood Control District can remove sediment from the river channel that has accumulated over the last 30 years, Tucson Water informs. 

Beginning the week of April 27, the District will remove approximately 85,000 cubic yards of sediment from the river between Silverlake Road and Cushing Street to reduce flood risk in the area. The sediment removal project could take up to three months.

The goal of the Flood Control District’s project is to increase the capacity of this stretch of the Santa Cruz River to carry runoff during powerful storms.

The accumulated sediment has significantly reduced the carrying capacity of the river, with over 10 feet of sediment buildup in some places. This sediment increases flood risk to hundreds of adjacent residences and businesses.

Removing this sediment will reduce flood risk in neighborhoods including Barrio Santa Cruz, Barrio Kroeger Lane, and Menlo Park, and will protect bridges downstream.

Sediment from the project will be moved to the long-closed “A” Mountain landfill nearby. After completing this project, the District plans to perform minor maintenance approximately every five years, depending on flood activity.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 9-15, 2020).   ...

read more →

Jenkins Ready for the Next Task

The Queen’s Harbor Master Portsmouth has just reported that routine maintenance dredging is about to begin within ...

read more →

$540,000 Goes to Santa Cruz

California Congressman Jimmy Panetta announced this week that $540,000 will go toward ensuring that people can ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Reshaping Kings Mill Reservoir

Major works are reshaping the visitor experience at Kings Mill Reservoir in England, Ashfield District Council said ...

read more →

Santa Cruz Dredging Update

Santa Cruz Harbor (CA) has just presented an update on the ongoing entrance channel dredging project. In their ...

read more →

Swansea Canal Work Continues

Work to regenerate the historic Swansea Canal continues this month with a key element – the dredging of ...

read more →

Cairns Project November Update

Ports North has just released the latest update on their Cairns Shipping Development Project, saying that the ...

read more →

San Jacinto Work Gets Support

U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, along with Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and Representative Kevin Brady, ...

read more →

Flynns Beach Seawall Almost Done

The new Flynns Beach seawall and surrounding improvements are almost finished, reports the Port Macquarie-Hastings ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Santa Barbara Plan on the Table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District, is soliciting comments from federal, state, local agencies, ...

read more →

Senator Cruz Tours Port Houston

Texas Senator Ted Cruz voiced strong support for the Houston Ship Channel Improvement Project earlier this week, ...

read more →

Santa Cruz Dredging Kicks Off

Dredging of Santa Cruz’s north harbor in California is scheduled to begin today using the Port District’s 8″ dredge ...

read more →

Dallas Floodway Project PPA Inked

A major milestone has been reached for the $459 million Dallas Floodway Project with the signing of the Project ...

read more →

Alviso Shoreline Works Resume

Santa Clara Valley Water District (Valley Water) has resumed pre-construction activities in Alviso, California, ...

read more →

Contract for Bartlett Levee Works

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded an $249,218 contract yesterday to close a breach in the ...

read more →