Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 20-26, 2020).

 

Julong CSD Kicks Off Dredging Work in Su Ya Lake, China

Julong’s two unit 20-inch dredger CSD500, equipped with France Baudouin brand diesel engine with total power of 2000hp, is starting the dredging operations in Su Ya Lake, China.

 

DEME to Begin Poland Dredging Gig

Under a clear blue sky DEME Group cutter suction dredger ‘Amazone’ is setting sail from its homeport in Belgium to Poland to kick-off the dredging works at the Świnoujście – Szczecin fairway.

 

TSHD River Thames Joins DEME Fleet

Royal IHC has successfully handed over the 2,500m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) River Thames to DEME.

 

USACE Nears 10 Million Cubic Yard Milestone in Boston

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), New England District, is nearing the milestone of removing 10 million cubic yards of dredge material as part of Phase II of the three-phased Boston Harbor Navigation Improvement Project in Boston, Massachusetts.

 

Weeks Marine, Eastern Shipbuilding Ink Contract for New TSHD

Weeks Marine and Eastern Shipbuilding Group (Eastern) have signed a contract to construct a sister ship to Weeks Marine’s TSHD Magdalen, the twin screw trailing suction hopper dredge built by Eastern and placed into service in 2018.

 

