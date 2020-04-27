USACE Conducts Presque Isle Beach Walk

zoom Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Buffalo District conducted the annual Presque Isle beach walk at Presque Isle State Park in Erie, PA, on April 22, 2020.

Data collected on the walk will help determine the scope of the District’s annual sand nourishment project at Presque Isle.

The Presque Isle sand nourishment project’s primary objective is to preserve Presque Isle Peninsula which forms Erie Harbor and is a national landmark by stabilizing the shoreline and maintaining beaches that are an important economic resource for the City of Erie.

During the walk, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District project manager Michael Asquith explained the natural processes at Gull Point in Presque Isle State Park.

The Presque Isle sand nourishment project is critical to preserve and promote growth of Gull Point and prevent additional erosion.

Presque Isle’s location along the Atlantic Flyway and its ecological diversity support over 320 recorded species of migrating and indigenous birds.