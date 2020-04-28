Annual Weipa Dredging Program Starts Soon

Image source: Port of Brisbane

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) has just announced that the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Brisbane is about to begin work within the Port of Weipa from early May 2020.

Regular maintenance dredging ensures efficient, navigable shipping depths for our port users,” NQBP CEO Nicolas Fertin said. “Given the current environment, we have been working closely with Rio Tinto and other port users and stakeholders to align control measures to support safe and efficient operations.”

Mr Fertin added that NQBP had developed a Project Health Management Plan to control risks associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the measures will be the nightly closure of the commercial Evans Landing Wharf during the dredging program to maintain physical distancing with the Weipa community,” Mr Fertin said.

Mr Fertin reminded boaties to take extra care when on the water during the dredging works.

The Brisbane and its support vessels have restricted manoeuvring capability. We urge people on the water to pay close attention to displayed warning flags and lights,” he added.

NQBP has managed the annual maintenance dredging program at the Port of Weipa for more than 30 years.

Dredging will also be completed at Amrun on behalf of Rio Tinto, with the whole program expected to take between four to six weeks.

 

