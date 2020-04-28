Saving Presque Isle VIDEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The USACE Buffalo District’s Presque Isle sand nourishment project’s primary objective is to preserve Presque Isle Peninsula by stabilizing the shoreline and maintaining beaches that are an important economic resource for the City of Erie.

Presque Isle Peninsula forms Erie Harbor and is a national landmark.

The Buffalo District conducted the annual Presque Isle beach walk at Presque Isle State Park in Erie, PA, April 22, 2020.

Data collected on the walk will help determine the scope of the District’s annual sand nourishment project at Presque Isle.