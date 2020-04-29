Shell Rock Update on Fountain Lake Confined Disposal Facility

Image source: Shell Rock River Watershed District

Shell Rock River Watershed District has just released the latest update on their Fountain Lake Restoration Confined Disposal Facility (CDF), saying that the dredged material from Fountain Lake is pumped through a 14″ pipe to the CDF, a dewatering site.

Three adjacent cells spanning over 100 acres are used for the project.

Cell 1 was used to hold and dewater the sediment removed from Edgewater Bay.

Construction has resumed on cells 2 and 3, according to the District.

Cell 2 will be ready to accept the dredged material from the Main Bay later this season and cell 3 is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

