USPA Pushes the Limits in Dredging

Image source: USPA

In the first three months of 2020, the volume of dredging works carried out by the fleet of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority exceeded 700,000 cubic meters.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019 (160,000m³), the company increased the dredging volume by 540,000m³.

According to the company, the positive dynamics in the operation of the USPA’s own fleet is the result of the continuous improvement of business process, in particular, docking and classification repairs of the ships of technical fleet carried out last year, as well as favorable weather conditions at the beginning of this year.

During the first quarter of 2020, USPA dredgers Meotida, Ingulskiy and Rion carried out works on the approach channel of the Danube-Black Sea deep sea passage, the Bug-Dnieper-Liman and Kherson sea channels, the approach channel of the Dniester-Tsaregradsky gyr, as well as on the approach channels of the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk.

In general, by the end of March, the volume of operational dredging of seaports and channels, carried out by the own fleet of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority and its contractors exceeded 2 million cubic meters.

 

