Bright Future Ahead of Royal IHC

Image source: IHC

A broad consortium of investors and industry partners from the dredging and offshore sectors and the existing international syndicate of banks of Royal IHC, including the three major Dutch banks, have reached a Heads of Agreement for the acquisition and refinancing.

This gives Royal IHC, as an important Dutch maritime player with a strong balance sheet, a new perspective for the future.

HAL Investments, Ackermans & van Haaren, MerweOord and Huisman have joined forces in the consortium. By establishing a continuity foundation (‘stichting continuïteit) (which will hold the shares in IHC Merwede Holding B.V.), the consortium aims to retain for the Netherlands both Royal IHC’s leading technology and its position as an important hub in the maritime cluster.

The Heads of Agreement is made possible by a short-term bridging loan and guarantee facility from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, and an export credit insurance contribution from the Ministry of Finance.

Jaap Huijskes, Chairman Royal IHC: “I am very pleased to announce today the Heads of Agreement with an industry consortium of major players in the maritime sector to acquire and refinance Royal IHC. It demonstrates the confidence of many stakeholders in – and their commitment to – Royal IHC’s high-quality shipbuilding.

Now that a Heads of Agreement has been reached for the takeover of Royal IHC by an industry consortium, the Supervisory Board has appointed Gerben Eggink as new interim CEO. He succeeds Dave Vander Heyde, and will lead Royal IHC through this new phase.

Logical step for Royal IHC

With the proposed acquisition and refinancing Royal IHC will receive a significant financial injection and regain a strong balance sheet, necessary for the continued development of high-quality vessels and equipment. This includes both new equity and credit lines. Atradius Dutch State Business, as trade credit insurer, has pledged its full support for future export projects.

Gerben Eggink, interim CEO: “I am looking forward to working hard with colleagues to restore the profitability of the business, while maintaining our high quality and the satisfaction of our customers for the solutions Royal IHC delivers. That will require a major effort from everyone, especially in these difficult times worldwide. But Royal IHC is more than worth it.”

In the coming period the Heads of Agreement will be fine-tuned. The agreement is subject to final agreement between the parties involved, and the usual assessments, including from regulators. An update on progress will be provided in due course.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Sea Bright to Long Branch Project (VIDEO)

﻿ The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, recently released a video about the Sea Bright to Long ...

read more →

Oil Free Deep Sea Motor by IHC

With the use of permanent magnets and high-tech bearings, Royal IHC has created the Deep Sea Special Motor – ...

read more →

Geo Ranger Launched

Yard number 864 was successfully launched at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander in Farmsum, the Netherlands, on March ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

More Sand for NJ Beaches

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. has announced additional beach replenishment projects in Long Branch, Sea Bright, ...

read more →

Royal IHC India Reservoir Update

After a successful testing phase at their reservoir dredging pilot in India, Royal IHC just announced that the ...

read more →

DRAGA 20 on Its Way to Colombia

The new mining wheel suction dredger for Mineros Aluvial SAS, the DRAGA 20: BIJAO, is ready for transport to ...

read more →

CSD Krios at IHC Kinderdijk Yard (PHOTO)

The construction and the outfitting of the cutter suction dredger (CSD) Krios, being built by Royal IHC for Royal ...

read more →

Another IHC Dredger for Mineros

Royal IHC has launched DRAGA 20: BIJAO, an electric, dismountable wheel dredger for Mineros Aluvial SAS, a gold ...

read more →

All Set for Meuse River Launching

A launching ceremony of the new 7.950m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Meuse River will take place on ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

NJ Projects Set for December

New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. has announced that the Army Corps of Engineers beach replenishment ...

read more →

Work on Geo Ranger in Full Swing

The construction activities on the hydrographic research vessel Geo Ranger for Geo Plus B.V. are moving ahead ...

read more →

IHC, Inner City Diesel Join Forces

Royal IHC, a Dutch supplier of equipment, vessels and services for the offshore, dredging and wet mining markets, ...

read more →

Dredgers Part of Green Maritime

The Green Maritime Methanol consortium has selected nine ships for research on the application of renewable ...

read more →

Royal IHC Launches CSD Julia

Royal IHC launched a mining cutter suction dredger (CSD) for Kenmare Resources earlier this week, on May 20. During ...

read more →

DOP Pumps Busy at Het Loo

Damen Shipyards Group has just released this very interesting story in their Magazine about Damen DOP pumps’ ...

read more →