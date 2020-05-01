Completion of Parker Island Dredging in May

zoom Image source: NJDOT

Dredging work in the area of Parker Island off Beach Haven is expected to be completed by Memorial Day weekend – Monday, May 25, The SandPaper reports.

Commenting the latest announcement, Steve Schapiro, NJDOT spokesman, said that the 4.3-acre island, located in the bay west of Morrison’s Marina, is being used as a confined disposal facility for dredged materials.

“The dredging project started in January,” he said. “Dredging is complete in the Pennas Channel, Pennas Spur Channel, Buoy 77 Channel, Morrison’s Channel and Beach Haven Condos Channel. Dredging is currently ongoing in Shelter Harbor Channel and will progress to Eastern Channel, Bay Harbor Channel and Southwick Channel. Dredging also is ongoing in Buoy 77 Channel Spur with the material being used by Beach Haven borough to replenish the beach.”

In late 2018, the Beach Haven Borough Council signed an agreement that authorizes the state to use Parker Island as a dredge disposal facility.

The material would be used to fortify the island, which sustained damage during Superstorm Sandy and Winter Storm Jonas.