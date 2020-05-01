Dredging Accident Caught on VIDEO

Dredging Today team has just found this frightening video of an accident during a dredging project. 

The man operating the excavator had just jumped out of the cab at the last minute. Unfortunately, equipment fails and drownings are common accidents among dredge workers.

Each type of dredger uses specific machinery to perform its task. Suction dredgers use long vacuum cleaner-like tubes to suck sediment out of the water and into hoppers or other devices for disposal.

Bucket dredgers, in contrast, use a conveyor belt-like device linked to a series of dredgers to excavate and remove materials from the waterway bottom.

Other types of dredgers use cranes with clamshell grabbers to scoop rocks, sand, and other sedimentary material from river channels, ports, and harbors.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

VIDEO Mud Cat Busy in Colorado

﻿ Mud Cat Dredges has just released this beautiful video about their Mud Cat Model MC 40E Dredge, used to clean out ...

read more →

Sea Bright to Long Branch Project (VIDEO)

﻿ The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, recently released a video about the Sea Bright to Long ...

read more →

Man Killed During Topsail Dredge

Town of Topsail Beach, North Carolina, has just reported a fatal accident involving beach nourishment pipeline. ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Kokkola Dredging VIDEO Update

﻿ The Port of Kokkola Ltd and the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency VAYLA have just presented the latest ...

read more →

Hingham Harbor Dredging 2019

﻿ Harbor Media, the Hingham community’s media hub, has just released this amazing video named Hingham Harbor ...

read more →

Top Dredging Videos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular videos from the past year.   Royal IHC VIDEO: ...

read more →

Bell Pump Busy in the North Sea

﻿ A pump from Bell Dredging Pumps B.V. was used recently in the construction of an offshore wind farm in the North ...

read more →

FIMI Stabilization Project VIDEO

﻿ A new video has been released showing unique footage of progress on the Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet ...

read more →

Before and After the Sandcaping (VIDEO)

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has released this incredible video showing before, during and after the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

VIDEO: Dublin Dredging Campaign

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has published a video of the Dublin Port Capital Dredging operations carried out ...

read more →

UK’s First Sandscaping Scheme (VIDEO)

North Norfolk District Council yesterday presented the latest video demonstrating the work undertaken under the ...

read more →

Cocoa Beach Muck Dredging

﻿ Brevard County’s Official Save Our Indian River Lagoon has just released a very interesting video about the ...

read more →

Repairing Cleveland Breakwater

﻿ The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District’s divers have discovered a submerged crest due to the ...

read more →

Lake Linganore Dredge on Display

﻿ The Frederick County Government released this very interesting video last week about the Lake Linganore dredging ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 27-June 2, 2019).   ...

read more →