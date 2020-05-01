Southeast Ohio Boat Ramp Projects Include Dredging

Image source: Ohio State Parks

Three southeast Ohio boat ramps at Fox Lake, Tycoon Lake and Lake Rupert will receive renovations this spring, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Work is scheduled to begin this month and conclude by the end of August.

The boat ramp at Tycoon Lake in Gallia County is currently closed while the lake is drawn down for additional dam rehabilitation work. Work planned at the boat ramp includes adding an ADA-compliant courtesy dock adjacent to the ramp that will accommodate five boats.

The existing boat ramp at Fox Lake in Athens County is insufficient for launching most boats because of sediment build up and the shallow slope of the ramp.

Work planned includes constructing a new boat ramp in the same location, dredging sediment, and adding a courtesy dock that will accommodate five boats and is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In addition, the parking lot will be resealed and striped.

The boat ramp and the parking lot will be closed during construction, and Fox Lake will be drawn down approximately five feet.

Work planned at Lake Rupert in Vinton County includes adding an ADA-compliant courtesy dock adjacent to the existing ramp that will accommodate five boats.

During construction the boat ramp will be closed from Monday to Thursday, but one lane will be open for launching from Friday to Sunday, and on holidays, said ODNR.

