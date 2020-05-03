Highlights of the Week

Image source: Carteret County

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 27-May 3, 2020).

 

Gulf of Ob Dredging Deal Inked

FSUE Hydrographic Company and Mordraga have signed an agreement for reconstruction of the Gulf of Ob seaway canal where the Novatek’s Utrenny terminal is being built, IAA PortNews reports.

 

Annual Weipa Dredging Program Starts Soon

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) has just announced that the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Brisbane is about to begin work within the Port of Weipa from early May 2020.

 

Crucial Step for NY & NJ Harbor Study

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study aimed at improving navigation and generating transportation-cost savings for deep-draft ships using New York and New Jersey Harbor terminals reached a key milestone Thursday.

 

GLDD Wraps up Phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has successfully completed Phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project.

 

CSD Willem van Rubroeck Arrives in Poland

Jan De Nul Group’s largest cutter suction dredger (CSD) Willem van Rubroeck has successfully arrived at the Remontowa shipyard in Gdansk, Poland.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 6-12, 2020).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 16-22, 2020).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 9-15, 2020).   ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 17-23, 2020).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 20 – 26, 2020). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 13 – 19, 2020). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 6 – January 12, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 23 – 29, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 2 – December ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 25 – December ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 4 – November ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 7 – October 13, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 30 – October ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 9-15, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 2-8, 2019).   ...

read more →