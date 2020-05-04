Bridgeport Harbor Marina Opens

After almost 40 years of discussion and planning, Bridgeport Harbor Marina, just off Long Island Sound in Connecticut, is now open, Marina Dock Age reports.

The marina – part of the Steelpointe Harbor development – is located on an old industrial/commercial site in Bridgeport.

The site required dredging both to reduce the pollutants along the bulkhead line and to provide the desired depth for boats.

Mark Summers, project manager for the owner, RCI Marine, said: “We have eight feet everywhere at mean low water, and up to 25 feet in some areas.”

It offers slips and side-tie docking for 250 boats from 30 feet to 200 feet long.

Bridgeport Harbor Marina opened in June 2019, but the marina was still adding some finishing touches, like a fuel dock, through early 2020.