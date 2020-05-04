Bridgeport Harbor Marina Opens

Image source: Bridgeport Harbor Marina

After almost 40 years of discussion and planning, Bridgeport Harbor Marina, just off Long Island Sound in Connecticut, is now open, Marina Dock Age reports. 

The marina – part of the Steelpointe Harbor development – is located on an old industrial/commercial site in Bridgeport.

The site required dredging both to reduce the pollutants along the bulkhead line and to provide the desired depth for boats.

Mark Summers, project manager for the owner, RCI Marine, said: “We have eight feet everywhere at mean low water, and up to 25 feet in some areas.” 

It offers slips and side-tie docking for 250 boats from 30 feet to 200 feet long.

Bridgeport Harbor Marina opened in June 2019, but the marina was still adding some finishing touches, like a fuel dock, through early 2020.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Dunedin Marina Dredging in June

Because of the dredging of shallow area, the Dunedin Marina boat ramp will close to the general public effective ...

read more →

Land and Water Crew Busy in Peel

Land and Water Services is currently working on an exciting project at Peel Marina, located in the town of Peel, ...

read more →

Dubai Harbor Masterplan

﻿ Just a stone’s throw from Dubai’s iconic Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah, the project involved reclaiming ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Hall Kicks Off Nawi Island Works

Hall Contracting has officially kicked off dredging works for the Nawi Island Marina Development in Savusavu, Fiji. ...

read more →

Damen DOP250 Busy in Westport

The Westport Marina dredging program in Washington, undertaken by a Damen DOP250 with cutter unit, is currently ...

read more →

Dredging Kicks Off in Brighton

The City of Port Phillip and Parks Victoria have just announced that Brighton Harbor Main (Eastern) Entrance ...

read more →

La Conner Marina Gig Underway

Dredging works that will maintain safe depths for vessels traveling the north and south basins of the La Conner ...

read more →

Spoilbank Marina Plan Progresses

On-site environmental investigations for the McGowan Government’s Spoilbank Marina project in Port Hedland ...

read more →

Haslar Marina Dredging Underway

Jenkins Marine Ltd has started a routine maintenance dredging project in Haslar Marina for marina operators Dean ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Improving Peters Creek, PA

The Peach Bottom Marina, located on Fulton Township’s Peters Creek in Pennsylvania, closed September 3 for dredging ...

read more →

Coffs Harbor Dredging Underway

The NSW Roads and Maritime Services has just announced that Coffs Harbor, Inner Entrance dredging campaign is ...

read more →

Jenkins to Dredge Haslar Marina

Jenkins Marine Ltd is about to begin a routine maintenance dredging project within Haslar Marina Gosport and the ...

read more →

Grants for Beardstown Dredging

The City of Beardstown (IL) has received grants that will allow it to complete a dredging project at its marina, an ...

read more →

Spoilbank Marina New Design

The Government of Western Australia today announced that the Port Hedland Spoilbank Marina design will include a ...

read more →

Ayia Napa Marina VIDEO Update

﻿ Ayia Napa Marina has just released the latest construction progress update for this unique development project in ...

read more →