Pelletier Creek Dredging Wraps Up

The Pelletier Creek harbor dredging project, located in Morehead City, NC, was successfully wrapped up last week, the Carolina Coast Online reports.

According to Morehead City Planning Director Sandi Watkins, the actual dredging work began on April 21 and was complete Tuesday.

Final surveying work and other finishing touches to ensure the harbor is at the proper depth were also scheduled to complete this week, after which the U.S. Coast Guard can restore aids to navigation for the harbor.

The city was able to secure funding for the project, which totaled $204,000, in the form of two grants, the Carolina Coast Online informs.

The first was $136,000 from the state’s Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund, and the second was from a state disaster recovery fund covering the city’s local $68,000 match.