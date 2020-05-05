Murray Mouth Dredging in Full Swing

Image source: Maritime Constructions

The South Australia’s Murray Mouth dredging program – with the main goal to keep the river connected to the sea – is moving ahead.

Under the cleanup plan, Maritime Constructions crews operate two dredges at the Murray Mouth 24/7 in an intensive maintenance effort to keep the significant waterway open by dredging sand, shell grit and seagrass which accumulates in and around the mouth of the river.

Due to reduced environmental flows from upstream and the high energy coastline moving sand inward, the Murray Mouth can close quickly without good freshwater flows.

“It is important to keep the mouth of the Murray River open and flowing to ensure that the Coorong and Lower Lakes stay healthy as they will otherwise turn hyper-saline and destroy the ecosystem,” said Maritime Constructions.

“Conditions on site are challenging with fast running tides and sand bars developing regularly in this estuarine environment.”

The Murray-Darling Basin Plan, which became law in 2012, set the goal that the Murray Mouth should remain open without the need for dredging 95 per cent of the time.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Komandoo Works in Full Swing

The extension of the existing harbor for Sh. Komandoo harbor upgrade project is well underway, reports the Maldives ...

read more →

Mahanadi River Dredging Done

Chairman of the Paradip Port Trust, Shri Rinkesh Roy, announced today the completion of dredging operations at ...

read more →

Carteret County Works Underway

Works on the Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project are in full swing now, informs the ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Jacksonville Project in Full Swing

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District is increasing the depth of the existing federal channel ...

read more →

Kananook Creek Work Underway

﻿ Kananook Creek mouth maintenance dredging works are in full swing now, according to the Coast Guard Frankston. ...

read more →

All Set for 'Mouth Bar' Dredging

The City of Houston, Texas, has issued a  Notice To Proceed (NTP)  for debris removal services, specifically large ...

read more →

HES Hartel Works in Full Swing

In recent months significant progress has been made in the development of the 1.3 million cbm HES Hartel Tank ...

read more →

New Mini Excavator from CAT

Caterpillar has just launched their new Cat 306 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator, marking the company’s entry in the ...

read more →

Cowlitz Dredging Underway

J.E. McAmis, a Longview based heavy-civil, marine and environmental contractor, has just released the latest photos ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Sandringham Works In Full Swing

The Bayside City Council (VIC) has been lobbying for nearly 10 years to dredge the ‘black sludge’ that ...

read more →

J.E. McAmis to Repair South Jetty

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District has awarded J.E. McAmis a $140 million contract for the Mouth ...

read more →

Work on Geo Ranger in Full Swing

The construction activities on the hydrographic research vessel Geo Ranger for Geo Plus B.V. are moving ahead ...

read more →

Memphis Dredging in Full Swing

Inland Dredging Company, a Dyersburg, Tennessee based contractor, is nine days into dredging in McKellar Lake ...

read more →

Port Adelaide Dredging Underway

Dredging has started today to widen the Outer Harbor shipping channel and swing basin at Port Adelaide, reports ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 13–19, 2019).   CCCC ...

read more →