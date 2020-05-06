PHOTO: Hopper Dredger Westport Back in Anchorage

Image source: Manson

Manson’s hopper dredger Westport is back in Anchorage – with her very experienced crew – for the final round of a three-year maintenance dredging contract for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in support of the Port of Alaska.

The purpose of this project was to provide annual maintenance dredging at the Port of Alaska to counteract the high shoaling rate in the area in order for the Port to accommodate the required depths for deep draft cargo ships, said Manson.

The Port of Anchorage has four ship berths and draft of -35 feet mean lower low water (MLLW). There are four bulk carrier berths and two petroleum berths along one quay and 90 percent of all commerce into and out of Alaska passes through the port.

Manson has been awarded this multi-year contract six times within the past 15 years.

