Second Comment Period for Charleston Peninsula Study

Image source: USACE

The Charleston Peninsula Coastal Flood Risk Management Study – a three-year, $3 million federal study to develop a feasible peninsula-wide coastal storm risk reduction plan – was released last month.

In recognition of the importance of this project and circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the standard 30-day comment period was already expanded to the initial 60-day comment period which ends on June 19, 2020, said USACE.

“We recognize how important this study is to the peninsula and the potential far-reaching benefits it could provide to the community. That’s why we’re doing things a little differently and will incorporate the community’s feedback at various stages of the study. The Corps is committed to developing the strongest plan,” said Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd, commander, Charleston District.

The Charleston Peninsula Coastal Flood Risk Management study investigates solutions to address coastal storm risk to people, property and infrastructure on the peninsula.

Coastal storms on the Charleston Peninsula place people at risk, including the potential for loss of life and declines in public health. The Charleston Peninsula experiences coastal storm surges that adversely affect the economic sustainability of Charleston, including impacts to businesses, organizations and industry; critical facilities and infrastructure; and residents.

