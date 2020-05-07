Shute Harbor Work Progresses According to Schedule

Mayor, Whitsunday Regional Council, Andrew Willcox, joined Member for Dawson, George Christensen, this week to check out the progress of the Shute Harbor Restoration project.

Piling works to support the new wharf and pontoons started last week and the full restoration project is expected to be completed by mid-2021, weather permitting.

The overall $54.5 million restoration project will see a complete rebuild of the seawall, terminal, pontoons and carpark at the Shute Harbor marine facility.

Eligible works are jointly funded by the Commonwealth and Queensland Governments under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

The $35 million construction tender for the rebuild of the Shute Harbor terminal and seawall was awarded to Vassallo Constructions Pty Ltd at Council’s Ordinary Meeting on November 27, 2019.

The new seawall will take approximately 8 months to build and the rock will be placed by excavator.