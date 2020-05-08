NY and NJ Beachfill Projects to Continue

Sand pumping onshore at Davis Park, NY (USACE photo)

Two hopper dredges that were deployed to Florida to support emergency beach renourishment work at USACE’s Jacksonville District in March 2020 are returning to NY and NJ to complete previously contracted work, informs the Corps’ New York District.

The B.E. LINDHOLM arrived at Fire Island on May 6 and is completing final preparations to begin work, while the MAGDALEN will arrive on or about May 15.

The first dredge is expected to begin work on the Point O’ Woods and Ocean Bay Park portions of the Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet Coastal Storm Risk Reduction Project (FIMI).

FIMI is scheduled to be completed by June 19, 2020. Once work is complete on FIMI, the MAGDALEN will transit to Monmouth County, N.J. to complete its beach renourishment contract.

Colonel Thomas D. Asbery, Commander, New York District commented, “Our position hasn’t changed, we will finish dredging and sand placement at Fire Island this June and then proceed to Monmouth County, NJ to complete remaining contracted work there.”

USACE, New York District recently completed a $10.7 million emergency replenishment project at West of Shinnecock Inlet (WOSI).

The Corps pumped approx. 600,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach to fortify the existing dune and expand the beach berm to provide coastal storm risk reduction measures for the community and infrastructure that included the Dune Road evacuation route, commercial fishing plants, marina facilities, and public restaurants.

 

