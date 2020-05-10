Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 4-10, 2020).

Jan De Nul in 2019: Challenging Year for Dredging

Jan De Nul Group has just released their business figures for the past year, saying that in line with previous years, 2019 remained a challenging year for international dredging activities.

CHEC Wraps Up Abidjan Port Expansion

CHEC, a China Communications Construction’s subsidiary, recently completed the Abidjan Port Expansion Project in Cote d’Ivoire – reaching 11.12 million safe man-hours during the project construction.

Three Contracts with Arab Potash Company for Royal IHC

Royal IHC has signed three contracts with the Jordan-based Arab Potash Company (APC) to deliver two cutter suction dredgers (CSDs) and implement a new maintenance agreement.

First Electric 20-tonne Excavator in the Netherlands for Van Oord

Van Oord and Pon Cat recently signed the agreement to purchase the first fully electric excavator in the Netherlands.

Bomb Goes Off While Dredging Immingham Approaches

While working on the busy waters of the Humber earlier this week, ABP’s dredging team witnessed the explosion of an undiscovered World War II bomb.