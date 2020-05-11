Gladstone Marina Dredging on the Way

Image source: GPC

Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) has just announced that there will be a bit more action in the Gladstone Marina than normal in the coming months.

GPC will be undertaking essential maintenance works in the Gladstone Marina throughout May, including maintenance dredging and pile replacements.

Maintenance dredging is undertaken in the marina every five years to remove the build-up of sediment and allow vessels to load, manoeuvre and pass through the marina safely and efficiently.

The project will be delivered under stringent environmental guidelines to ensure that the dredging activities are managed in an environmentally responsible manner.

Piling works will be undertaken along the AB row at the marina, which may generate some noise sporadically for short periods, said GPC.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Bridgeport Harbor Marina Opens

After almost 40 years of discussion and planning, Bridgeport Harbor Marina, just off Long Island Sound in ...

read more →

Dunedin Marina Dredging in June

Because of the dredging of shallow area, the Dunedin Marina boat ramp will close to the general public effective ...

read more →

Laurie M Busy in Gladstone

The shoalbuster Laurie M, owned by Bhagwan Marine, is currently in Gladstone, assisting the backhoe dredger Woomera ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Land and Water Crew Busy in Peel

Land and Water Services is currently working on an exciting project at Peel Marina, located in the town of Peel, ...

read more →

Woomera Arrives in Gladstone

Hall Contracting’s backhoe dredger Woomera has arrived in Gladstone for the $80 million Clinton Vessel Interaction ...

read more →

Hall to Dredge Clinton Channel

Hall Contracting Pty Ltd has been engaged to undertake dredging and land reclamation works at Gladstone Harbor as ...

read more →

Jobs to Flow from $80M GPC Gig

Almost 40 local jobs will be created to support a major channel widening and land reclamation project in Gladstone ...

read more →

Gladstone Dredging Wraps Up

As part of Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) annual maintenance dredging campaign, the trailing suction hopper ...

read more →

TSHD Brisbane Busy in Gladstone

﻿ The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Brisbane is in the Port of Gladstone area, getting ready to begin a ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

La Conner Marina Gig Underway

Dredging works that will maintain safe depths for vessels traveling the north and south basins of the La Conner ...

read more →

Spoilbank Marina Plan Progresses

On-site environmental investigations for the McGowan Government’s Spoilbank Marina project in Port Hedland ...

read more →

Haslar Marina Dredging Underway

Jenkins Marine Ltd has started a routine maintenance dredging project in Haslar Marina for marina operators Dean ...

read more →

Improving Peters Creek, PA

The Peach Bottom Marina, located on Fulton Township’s Peters Creek in Pennsylvania, closed September 3 for dredging ...

read more →

Grants for Beardstown Dredging

The City of Beardstown (IL) has received grants that will allow it to complete a dredging project at its marina, an ...

read more →

Clinton Channel Dredge Approved

The Australian Government Department of the Environment and Energy has granted conditional approval for Gladstone ...

read more →