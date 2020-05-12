Aberavon Coastal Scheme Progresses

Image source: npt.gov.uk

Neath Port Talbot Council and their contractor Knights Brown are making good progress on the vital scheme to repair and strengthen the iconic Aberavon Seafront Promenade.

The work is part funded by the Welsh Government through its Coastal Risk Management Program – first announced by the Welsh Government in 2014.

It aims to reduce flood and coastal risk to more than 18,000 properties across Wales through projects to repair, replace and create coastal flood alleviation assets.

The coastal defense project involves structural concrete repairs to the existing sea walls, toe protection (repairs to the lower part of the sea wall involving 30,000 tonnes of rock armour) and improved access which will include a new slipway at the promenade’s western end.

Work has been completed on the rock armor protection work, structural investigation and concrete steps. The contractor is now focusing on completing concrete repairs, a new access ramp, surfacing repairs, street furniture and handrailing repairs, said the council.

