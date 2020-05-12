Royal IHC to Build Water Injection Dredger for NCSPA

zoom Image source: Royal IHC

Royal IHC was recently awarded a contract for the design and build of a water injection dredger (WID) for the North Carolina State Ports Authority (NCSPA).

In line with NCSPA’s specifications, the dredger is designed to offer easy maintenance and a smooth operation. Other key design factors include dredge depth, weight and cost.

According to Royal IHC, a modular approach helps to support the cost-effectiveness of the vessel and its maintenance, by allowing the easy removal and cleaning of the propulsion units, generator and jet water pump.

The vessel will perform maintenance in the main seaports of Wilmington and Morehead City in order to safeguard the depth of the ports. To do so, it will move sediment from the main channel (with the assistance of natural currents), while keeping the required material within the Cape Fear river system, said Royal IHC in their release.

“This is IHC’s first U.S. Flagged vessel,” said Sales Director America, Rafael Habib. “We are very proud to have achieved this important milestone for IHC, which is of key importance in continuing to develop the company’s footprint in the U.S. dredging market.”

The water injection dredger has an impressive flow of 20,000 GPM (4,542m3/h), a dredging depth of 55ft (16.7m), a width jet beam of 27ft (8.2m) and a total installed power of 770 HP (566kW).

“The construction, procurement of the main components, assembly and testing will be performed in the United States (following the Jones Act regulations) and is being managed by the local IHC operations team based in Houston,” added Projects & Services Director, Rafael Vorcaro. “We consider this project as an important step to develop the local team and prepare the organisation for future projects in the United States.”

The engineering phase is ongoing and the vessel is planned to be delivered in the beginning of 2021.