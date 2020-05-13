Kaminsky Urges USACE to Dredge Jones Inlet

zoom Image source: USACE

A New York State senator is calling for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to “immediately” dredge Jones Inlet for safer navigation after a fatal boating accident on May 2, Newsday reports.

Senator Todd Kaminsky requested in a May 4 letter that the federal agency dredge the inlet that is a major waterway between Nassau bays and the Atlantic Ocean.

He asked that the agency look into “whatever other measures are necessary for its safe navigation,” according to the letter.

“As we approach the summer season, more boaters will be forced to run this gauntlet, and, I fear, be subject to the same harrowing and life-threatening conditions,” Kaminsky wrote. “It is imperative that we assist boaters in navigating this highly trafficked federal channel in order to prevent future tragic events.”

USACE has previously recognized the need to maintain the inlet, having dredged in 6-year intervals, removing 700,000 cubic yards of sand in January 2008 and 665,000 in 2014.

Based on this schedule, the inlet is due for dredging, Kaminsky said.