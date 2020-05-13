Kaminsky Urges USACE to Dredge Jones Inlet

Image source: USACE

A New York State senator is calling for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to “immediately” dredge Jones Inlet for safer navigation after a fatal boating accident on May 2, Newsday reports. 

Senator Todd Kaminsky requested in a May 4 letter that the federal agency dredge the inlet that is a major waterway between Nassau bays and the Atlantic Ocean.

He asked that the agency look into “whatever other measures are necessary for its safe navigation,” according to the letter.

“As we approach the summer season, more boaters will be forced to run this gauntlet, and, I fear, be subject to the same harrowing and life-threatening conditions,” Kaminsky wrote. “It is imperative that we assist boaters in navigating this highly trafficked federal channel in order to prevent future tragic events.”

USACE has previously recognized the need to maintain the inlet, having dredged in 6-year intervals, removing 700,000 cubic yards of sand in January 2008 and 665,000 in 2014.

Based on this schedule, the inlet is due for dredging, Kaminsky said.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Comment Sought for Oregon Inlet

Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) has announced the availability of a draft Finding of No Significant ...

read more →

WOSI Replenishment Complete

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company announced today successful completion of a dredging project at Shinnecock ...

read more →

Ocean City Inlet Works Underway

The Army Corps hopper dredge Currituck has arrived in Ocean City, Maryland, for routine maintenance dredging of the ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Getting Ready for Oceanside Work

The City of Oceanside Harbor, CA, has just released the latest update on their upcoming dredging project, saying ...

read more →

Shinnecock Inlet Gig Set for Feb.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the Army Corps yesterday announced measures to reverse flood damage west of Shinnecock ...

read more →

Oregon Inlet Meeting This Week

The Oregon Inlet Task Force meeting for the purpose of reviewing and discussing proprietary boat plans for their ...

read more →

Seven Mile Beachfill Starts Soon

The Army Corps’ Philadelphia District has awarded a $7.5 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company ...

read more →

FIMI Scheme Makes Progress

The Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet Coastal Storm Risk Management Project (FIMI) continues making progress, the ...

read more →

Currituck Busy in Cape May Inlet

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District Commander, LTC David Park, toured the dredging ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Ocean City Inlet Dredging Begins

The Ocean City Inlet dredging program is about to begin, the Maryland Congressman Andy Harris said in his latest ...

read more →

Dredge Murden to Work in IWW

The Army Corps’ dredge Murden arrived in Martin County August 1st to dredge a problematic shoal creating a safety ...

read more →

$5.9M IWW Deal for Southwind

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $5.9 million maintenance dredging contract earlier this week for ...

read more →

Murden Busy in Ocean City Inlet

The split hull dredger Murden is currently very busy working in and around Ocean City Inlet as part of the ...

read more →

Meeting on OC Shoaling

The USACE’s Baltimore District hosted a public meeting May 30 at the Worcester County Library – Berlin ...

read more →

Ocean City Meeting This Week

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, will host a public meeting this week, May 30, to discuss and ...

read more →