Stockton Coastal Management Plan on Display

Image source: newcastle.nsw.gov.au

The City of Newcastle, NSW, has prepared a draft Coastal Management Program (CMP) for Stockton in partnership with the local community, and the plan is on public exhibition for a month.

According to their official announcement, “City of Newcastle continues to work closely with our Stockton Community Liaison Group (SCLG), government agencies and members of our community to manage and care for our Stockton coastline. We recognize Stockton beach is precious to its local community and to those who visit Stockton each year.”

Stockton beach has experienced erosion over many years and Council with support from the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) Hunter team has undertaken a series of actions as identified within the Newcastle Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) 2018 to address this over the past few decades.

In response, the City is now working on developing a Coastal Management Program (CMP) for Stockton in accordance with the Coastal Management Act (2016) and is developing long-term actions to ensure how they can help to effectively manage, maintain and protect Stockton.

 

